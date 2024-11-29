Don't buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6 — here's what you should get instead this Black Friday

I wasn't keen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when it launched; I didn't like the boxy design, and there weren't many useful upgrades. But after using the phone, I changed my initial assessment — the specs may not have changed, but the device feels better to use, and it is a decent enough choice — particularly now that it is down to $1,317.

But that isn't the best foldable you can buy right now. That honor goes to the OnePlus Open; while the phone is over a year old, it continues to be a terrific choice. Notably, it wins out in key areas against the Galaxy Z Fold 6; the in-hand feel is much better, the crease in the middle isn't anywhere as noticeable, the cameras take better photos, the battery lasts longer, and doesn't take as long to charge.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is technically the better phone if you just look at the spec sheet, it doesn't measure up in real-world use. Having used both phones next to one another, I recommend the OnePlus Open without any hesitation. The best part is that the Open is now on sale for just $1,199, $500 less than its retail price. That's for the 512GB edition — the same model of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will set you back to the tune of $1,514.

OnePlus Open (16GB/512GB): $1,699 $1,199 at Amazon The OnePlus Open trounces the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in key areas; it looks better, has a smoother hinge, better cameras at the back, and the battery lasts longer. It may be the older device, but it outshines the Z Fold 6, and the $500 discount makes it the default choice if you're ready to switch to a foldable.



✅Recommended if: You want a foldable with an elegant design, usable inner and outer panels, barely any crease, great cameras at the back, and the best battery life in this category.

❌Skip this deal if: You need long-term software updates — Google and Samsung offer twice as many Android OS updates.

Samsung racked up an early lead in the foldable segment, but the brand didn't deliver meaningful upgrades in recent years, and that has allowed its rivals to catch up. OnePlus didn't even bother launching a foldable this year, but it did enough with the Open to outmatch what Samsung has to offer with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, a phone that launched nine months later — that's the scale of Samsung's inaction in this segment.

The OnePlus Open has a gorgeous design with a leather back (on the black model), and it just feels better to use. The hinge has smoother articulation, and the crease isn't anywhere as noticeable as the Z Fold 6. What I also like is that the outer screen is just the right size; while Samsung made amends in this area, the outer panel on the Z Fold 6 still feels awkward to use.

While the hardware is a year old, I don't see any issues in daily use, and the Open manages to hold its own in demanding games. The cameras are terrific as well, and the phone takes outstanding photos in challenging situations. I easily get a day's worth of use out of the Open even with heavy use, something that just isn't feasible on the Z Fold 6. And when it comes to charging, the 67W charging tech takes just under 45 minutes to charge the battery.

The software is quite good too, and while there are annoyances — there's still no 5x6 grid on the home screen — it has been smooth sailing. The interface is packed with useful multitasking features, and the Android 15 update is rolling out soon, bringing a ton of AI features to the device.

So even though the Open is a year old, it still has plenty to offer, and if you're interested in a foldable, this is the one to get during Black Friday — the discount to $1,199 makes it that much more enticing.