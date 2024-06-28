Does the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 support wireless charging? Best answer: Yes, the Razr Plus (2024) not only has wireless charging — up to 15W now — but reverse wireless charging, too.

Wireless charging was already here, but now it's fast enough to matter

This isn't the first Razr Plus that Motorola has included wireless charging for, but the Razr Plus (2024) is the first model you'd actually want to use it on. The Razr Plus (2023) had 5W wireless charging, taking up to four hours to fully charge the phone.

Granted, when you're throwing your phone on a wireless charger overnight, 5W is just fine; in fact, some might prefer it for battery longevity (the lower the charging speed, the less heat generated by inefficiency). However, 5W charging is simply too slow for topping off with any sort of urgency.

Have an hour to revive your drained Motorola Razr Plus (2024)? The 5W charging speed will barely get you halfway, but with 15W on the Razr Plus's 4,000mAh battery, you should get around or over 70%.

Getting to 15W brings the Razr Plus (2024) up to the same wireless charging speeds of normal "slab" phones from Motorola and Samsung, as well as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series. To fully give the Razr Plus charging parity with the Flip, Motorola has also thrown in 5W reverse wireless charging: using your phone to recharge your favorite wireless earbuds or another phone.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Reverse wireless charging remains one of the more puzzling power options Android phones have gotten in the last several years. Treating big battery phones like the Motorola Edge or Galaxy S24 Ultra as wireless power banks makes some sense, but last year's Razr Plus — and most clamshell-style folding phones — often needs recharging itself before the day is done.

Nevertheless, it remains here should you be truly desperate to revive your husband's dead phone or the wireless earbuds (like the recently launched Moto Buds Plus) you rely upon to block out the world's noise.

For the rest of the time, the 15W wireless charging here is Qi-compatible, and you should be able to pick up the best wireless chargers around — for less than Motorola's first-party model — and enjoy the charging speeds your premium foldable deserves.

