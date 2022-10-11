Ditch the brick and get a Flip 4 for the same price on Prime Day
It's as cheap as the regular Galaxy S22!
Ready to get an upgrade that feels next-level? Then you need a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is going for $200 off today (opens in new tab) for Prime Day. That makes the phone just $799 for the unlocked model, which is the same price as a regular Galaxy S22. If you were already considering a Galaxy S22 because of its diminutive size, the Z Flip 4 will make you even happier thanks to the fact that it can fold in half.
Get $200 a Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $̶9̶9̶9̶ $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Forget small phones, get a phone that has a big, beautiful screen when you need it and folds in half so you can actually fit it in your pocket.
Finding a phone that fits into the pocket of a normal pair of pants or shorts can be a challenge these days. Many people love the convenience of a large smartphone screen that makes it easier to see content and get things done, but that also means phones have become unwieldy, as well.
Enter the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (opens in new tab), a smartphone that looks like you expect when it's totally unfolded but, fold that big screen in half and you have a protected, pocketable smartphone that'll blow your mind every time you watch the glass bend in two.
While the Z Flip 3 had difficulty getting through a full day's use most of the time, Samsung increased the battery size and improved the charging time in the Z Flip 4 to keep that from happening. Not only that, but they've used a faster and more efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that sips from the battery, helping to keep your phone running longer and cooler than foldables before it.
Samsung also upgraded the camera experience (opens in new tab), including a main camera sensor that's larger and brighter than what was on the Z Flip 3. That makes it easy to take great low-light photos in less time.
And it's even more fun to take everyday photos thanks to the folding form factor! Fold it in an L shape and set it down somewhere for the best tripod-on-the-go you'll ever own, or just use that shape to hold it more like an old-school camcorder for more stable videos.
This deal won't last, so if you're looking at getting an unlocked Z Flip 4, you probably won't find it for a lower price for the rest of the year! Looking for more discounts? Don't forget to check out our live blog of today's best Amazon deals (opens in new tab).
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.