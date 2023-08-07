Deal alert: We found a weird way to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free

Since the device was first unveiled at the end of last month, we've seen a ton of great Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder deals come down the pipeline. Most of these offers appear in the form of trade-in opportunities or storage upgrades, but only a few actually hook you up with a free phone. Luckily, we've discovered a way to get an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5 for 100% free by ordering it directly from the source — if you're able to meet the eligibility requirements.

Let's break it down. For starters, we already wrote in our Flip 5 preorder guide that the foldable phone begins at $999.99 and Samsung is already offering up to $900 of trade-in credit AND a free storage upgrade when you preorder it through the site. What you may not know is that the tech giant is also offering a 10% education discount for students and teachers. If you're able to get that discount and the max trade-in credit, you're looking at a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

To make the deal even sweeter, Android Central readers can get an extra $50 off their purchase when you order the phone through our exclusive link. So you already got the phone for free, now you have 50 bucks to spend on accessories like a Galaxy Z Flip 5 case.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder deal gets you the phone for free

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB: $1,119.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and education discount If you're a teacher or student, you'll get a 10% discount from Samsung when you preorder any new Galaxy device. Pair that with a free storage upgrade ($120 value) and up to $900 of trade-in credit and you're looking at enough potential savings to make the Galaxy Z Flip 5 100% free! Of course, not everyone is eligible to receive the education discount, but you'll still get a straight $50 off if you use the exclusive link above.

Getting the max trade-in credit is always a challenge, so it's worth going to the product page linked above and using Samsung's trade-in tool to see how much you can get. For example, both the Z Flip 4 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will grant you the $900 of trade-in credit, alongside newer flagships like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It's worth noting that this interesting preorder deal can be applied to other new Galaxy devices as well. Interested in buying the Galaxy Z Fold 5? Samsung is offering a 15% education discount alongside $1,000 of max trade-in credit and the same exclusive $50 discount mentioned before. Do the math and you'll find that the price of the innovative foldable could drop from $1,5299 to just $249 if you meet the eligibility requirements. Not too shabby for a set of devices that aren't even out yet.