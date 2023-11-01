Visible brings eSIM free trial to Android devices

What you need to know

Visible's eSIM support for Android devices now includes a free trial.

This means that if you have a supported device, you can sign up for a 15-day free trial with Visible, with no credit card required.

But, at this point, support is limited to Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

While the Verizon sub-brand Visible has been supporting eSIM on iOS and Android, iOS users have had an extra leg up with the ability to try out the service in a temporary free trial. To date, Android users haven’t been extended the same courtesy, but it looks like that’s about to change.

The prepaid carrier is expanding its free eSIM-based trials to Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones. So now, if you have a supported device, you can sign up for a 15-day free trial with Visible, with no credit card required.

Having eSIM support means you can try Visible without using a physical SIM card or even disconnecting from your current service. The trial works via eSIM, which allows users to simply download their eSIM card, hot-swap from one to the other, and start using the network. But you will need a compatible phone, and you can be a current Visible customer or have used the trial within the past year.

At this point, Visible’s eSIM support is limited to Pixel and Galaxy phones. So, owners of the OnePlus, Motorola, Asus, and Sony devices are unfortunately out of luck. Right now, it works on the Pixel 4a or higher — including the recently launched Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — as well as most modern Samsung devices, including foldables, the Galaxy S20 and newer, and the Galaxy A54.

The expanded eSIM support comes after the carrier previously barred Android users from the free trial, only supporting iPhones. At the time — more specifically, early last year when Visible launched its eSIM-based free trial program — iPhones were the only devices supported by eSIM through the carrier.

Later on, in 2022, Visible proceeded to add eSIM support to Android devices, expand to newer models, and now, finally, extend its free trial support too.