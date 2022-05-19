Visible finally brings eSIM activation to Galaxy and Pixel Android phones

What you need to know

Verizon-owned Visible has brought eSIM activation to Android phones.

Activation with eSIM is available on recent Samsung Galaxy phones starting with the S21 series and Google Pixel phones starting with the Pixel 4a.

Apple iPhones XR/XS and newer were already compatible with Visible eSIM activation.

Prepaid carrier Visible is making it easier for Android users to try out its unlimited service by enabling eSIM support on several Samsung Galaxy phones as well as Google Pixel phones. This feature was already available on iPhones starting with the XR and XS series. This update allows new customers to use the Visible app to activate Visible phone service on their phones without needing to wait for a physical SIM card to be shipped.

Visible's eSIM launch is modest with a handful of phones but they do include some of the best Android phones currently compatible with Visible's network. Instead of waiting for a SIM card to be shipped to you, you can get activated and online in as little as 15 minutes. If you have one of these phones, you can get started with eSIM on Visible.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note20 / Note20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G / S22+ 5G / S22 Ultra 5G

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 4a and 4a 5G UW

(Image credit: Samuel Contreras / Android Central)

You can also check your phone's IMEI on Visible's website to see if you need to order a SIM or can get started right away. If you are ready to get started with Visible using eSIM, start by downloading the Visible app on Android or iOS. Sign up using the app and then you'll be able to load the eSIM to your phone. You'll also be able to complete the phone number transfer process during this setup process.

Visible has only one unlimited plan that starts at $40 per month though customers can join a party on Visible's community page to take their monthly cost down to just $25 per month. If you have good Verizon LTE or 5G coverage, Visible could be a great way to save on phone service.