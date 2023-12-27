Mint Mobile's BOGO holiday deal is about to expire — claim your free wireless service before it's too late!
The deal finally ends January 1st!
There has never been a shortage of Mint Mobile deals, but one popular offer is apparently about to leave us for good. From now until January 1st, new customers who sign up for any three-month plan at Mint will get an additional three months of wireless service for 100% free. That means that you could be getting six months of T-Mobile-powered wireless service for as little as $45 (or $7.50 per month). It's a sweet deal that I honestly thought would never end, but here we are. Knowing Mint Mobile, I wouldn't be surprised if the offer came back after a few months, but I wouldn't chance it either. In other words, if you've been thinking about switching to one of the best MVNO carriers around, now would be a good time.
Ending January 1st: sign up for any three-month plan at Mint Mobile and get an additional three months for FREE
Mint Mobile's popular "Buy Three, Get Three" deal is officially coming to an end, so now's your last chance to get 50% off six months of wireless service, no strings attached. All of Mint's plans come with unlimited talk and text, free calls to Mexico and Canada, a free mobile hotspot, and your choice of data amounts on T-Mobile's vast 5G/4G LTE network.
Google Pixel 8 Pro Bundle: Get $200 off the Pixel 8 Pro, 50% off any 12-month plan, and a FREE Pixel Watch 2 at Mint Mobile
If you want some new devices to pair with your new wireless service, check out this deal that gets you $200 off the Pixel 8 Pro, one of the best Android phones of 2023, plus a free Pixel Watch 2 and six additional months of wireless service when you sign up for any six-month plan at Mint. This deal is also set to expire on January 1st, so act fast.
Post-Christmas sales — quick links
- Amazon: Up to 50% off smartphones, TVs, and more
- Best Buy: Historic price drops on phones, TVs, tech
- Samsung: Up to $1,000 off TVs, Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, trade-in offers
- Walmart: Sitewide deals on appliances, games, tech
- Verizon: Up to $1,000 off Samsung, bundle discounts, free phones
- AT&T: Free S23 Plus, Z Flip 5, iPhone 15 with eligible trade-in/new line
- Mint Mobile: $600 off Pixel 7 Pro, plus six months of free wireless
- Lenovo: Up to 77% off PCs, monitors, and more
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.