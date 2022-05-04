Mint Mobile refreshes its family plan with a modern take and lower prices

What you need to know

Mint Mobile's new Modern Family Plan allows two to five lines to be managed by one account with the carriers lowest rates.

New and existing accounts can join a Mint Mobile family as long as they have an active account.

Lines must be added to your family online or in the Mint Mobile app in order to qualify for savings.

Prepaid carrier Mint Mobile has revealed a new family plan that it's calling the Modern Family Plan. Mint's new plan allows customers to create a Mint Family with up to five lines to save on wireless service. Mint Mobile is a prepaid carrier on the T-Mobile network that offers savings for customers that are willing to buy longer terms in advance. Mint Mobile's best rates come with a 12-month renewal though the six-month and three-month plans are available.

(Image credit: Mint Mobile)

Mint Mobile's family plan is unlike any other for several reasons starting with the fact that you get the carrier's maximum savings with just two lines. Unlike many other carriers, you don't get additional savings for bringing more lines.

Mint's family plan is also available to new and existing customers alike and they don't even need to sign up at the same time. Mint customers can add other Mint customers to their Mint Family from their account management page or the Mint Mobile app to start taking advantage of the family plan. Once added, all lines in the family will be discounted to Mint Mobile's 12-month rate but will be able to pay every three months.

Mint Mobile's owner, Ryan Reynolds, announced the new plan with a commercial on Twitter.

Introducing the @mintmobile Family Plan. It’s like sharing a Netflix account, only legal. @RobynLively pic.twitter.com/ktnlbItxKOMay 4, 2022 See more

While Mint Mobile already had some of the best cell phone plans you can get, especially for single lines, this family plan makes it much more competitive for those looking to bring the entire family to a new carrier. It's also a great fit for those that purchase the best Android phones unlocked so they can just pop their SIM in and go.

Mint's plans start at 4GB for $15 per month at the 12-month rate. The 10GB, 15GB, and unlimited plans cost $20, $25, and $30 per month. If you're a new customer, your first three months are at the 12-month rate and if you have a Mint Family, you can keep paying that lower rate with a 3-month renewal. If you go solo, you'll need to renew for 12-months or pay a bit more for a shorter plan.