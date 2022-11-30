How to get a free Samsung Galaxy A53 with this epic Verizon deal (spoiler: it isn't hard)

We've been picking through the post-Cyber Monday wreckage to see what offers are still hanging around, and we just came across a remarkable Verizon deal that has stopped us in our tracks: sign up for an eligible 5G Unlimited plan at Verizon and you could get a Samsung Galaxy A53 for 100% free (opens in new tab). It's as simple as it sounds, no trade-in needed.

All you need to do is add a line on Verizon's 5G Do More, Get More, or Play More Unlimited plan, and you'll get $499.99 in promo credits over 36 months. That's enough to cover the full cost of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, a phone that we proudly consider to be the overall best cheap Android phone that money can buy. The A53 boasts a gorgeous 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, plus some great-for-the-price internal hardware and cameras that could rival some flagships out there.

Get a free Galaxy A53 from Verizon

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $499.99 FREE with select 5G Unlimited plans at Verizon (opens in new tab) Add a line with one of Verizon's 5G Unlimited plans and you could get a Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (opens in new tab) for totally free. This excellent mid-range phone features a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display, solid Exynos 1280 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery that'll easily last a full day on a single charge. This Verizon deal is only good until Monday, December 5th, so don't wait too long to make your move!

One of the reasons why this offer is so great is its simplicity. Unlike some of the Verizon deals out there, you really are getting a great smartphone for free. No trade-in needed and no crazy hoops to jump through. Simply sign up for the right plan before Monday, December 5th, and the savings are yours. Sure, this deal is only meant for folks who are looking to change up their wireless service, but if that's you, it's an outstanding opportunity.

Now that you've got your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, keep it safe with one of the best Samsung Galaxy A53 cases!