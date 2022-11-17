Best Samsung Galaxy A23 5G screen protectors 2022

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is a great phone for multitaskers, operating swiftly and efficiently thanks to 5G connectivity. Plus, with features like a wide-lens camera, infinite display, and long-lasting battery, it will be at your hip 24/7. You’ll want to protect it from all sides, and that includes the screen. The gorgeous 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with FHD+ technology is PLS LCD, but as a budget phone, that’s not quite up to the standards of other more durable screens. This means a bit of extra protection is just what the smartphone doctor ordered. And you can get that in the form of one of the best Samsung Galaxy A23 screen protectors.

Here are our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy A23 5G screen protectors

(opens in new tab) SuperShieldz Screen Protector - 2-Pack Visit Site (opens in new tab) Top pick This trusted brand offers screen protectors for just about every tech device under the sun, and that includes the Galaxy A23 5G. With anti-scratch, bubble-free tempered glass, you’ll get a nice, smooth coating overtop the screen to keep it protected. There’s two in a pack so you can share with a friend or keep a spare to swap in should you find the other one ever needs replacing: there’s no icky residue left behind when you remove it. (opens in new tab) Beukei Screen Protector - 3-Pack Visit Site (opens in new tab) Good things come in threes With three in a pack, this screen protector is made from tempered glass and is designed to fit the phone’s screen from edge to edge. It won’t impact the touch sensitivity and provides a nice, smooth coating overtop the screen to protect it from scratches, dust, fingerprints, and other gross stuff. (opens in new tab) LHWHL Screen Protector - 3-Pack Visit Site (opens in new tab) Price is right Featuring customer favorite tempered glass, this three-pack of screen protectors offers anti-scratch and bubble-free protection, just as you’d get with any similar screen protector of this material. It’s full transparent and easy to install, too. And the price is pretty sweet, considering you get three. (opens in new tab) Deerlamn Screen Protector - 3-Pack Visit Site (opens in new tab) Protect the lens, too The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes with a pretty comprehensive camera system, which includes multiple lenses on the back. It’s easy to forget that those need protective love, too. With this screen protector set, you not only get three tempered glass films to place over the screen, but also three for the lenses as well. With light transmittance of 99.99 percent, you won’t have to worry about it impacting image quality, either. (opens in new tab) PULEN Screen Protector - 3-Pack Visit Site (opens in new tab) Cool packaging for gifting Like the others, the Pulen screen protectors protect against dust, dirt, scratches, and bumps along with sweat and oil residue from fingerprints. The box is a lovely design, making this one a good option for gifting. You need not worry about bubbles while installing since it’s made from tempered glass and offers high transparency. (opens in new tab) ProofTech Liquid Glass Screen Protector Visit Site (opens in new tab) Alternative to film If you prefer not to apply a film overtop your phone, whether it be tempered glass or otherwise, you can consider liquid glass screen protection. While it’ll cost a bit more, this tube is enough to protect up to four devices, which means you can use it for your tablet, smartwatch, or friend or family member’s device, too. Simply apply the liquid, wait for it to bond to the screen, and voila! Invisible protection.

Which is the best Samsung Galaxy A23 5G screen protector?

When it comes to the best Samsung Galaxy A23 5G screen protector, you can never go wrong with a known and trusted brand like SuperShieldz. You’ll get basic tempered glass without any frills, and while there’s only two in a pack, will you really need more?

With that said, any of the other tempered glass options will fit the bill, and they all come well reviewed.

However, a lot of people despise applying screen protectors to devices like phones, in which case, you might be willing to pay a bit more for the ProofTech liquid glass screen protection. The benefit here is that you can use it for up to three other devices, adding a nice, protective coating to your smartwatch and tablet, too.

