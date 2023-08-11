Best Buy's anniversary sale is making Amazon look bad — check out our top deals
The sale ends Sunday!
As you may have noticed, Best Buy is one of my favorite retailers for great tech deals. Not only do they have a massive selection that includes everything from laptops to smartphones and gaming consoles, but Best Buy also regularly launches sitewide sale events that dramatically discount a ton of my favorite tech. Need some proof? Simply direct your attention to Best Buy's 3-Day anniversary sale.
The sitewide sale event began today and is expected to run until Sunday night. With this weekend sale, Best Buy is launching deals on a bunch of notable devices and Android Central favorites, such as the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, a wearable that literally just hit store shelves this morning. The discounts from the anniversary sale may not top Prime Day just yet, but this is like the third sitewide sale that we've seen from Best Buy over the past two months, which means more opportunities for you to save. Keep reading to see all of the best tech deals available right now, personally chosen by yours truly.
Quick links
- My Best Buy: exclusive perks and savings from $0 per month
- Back to school deals: up to 50% off Sony wireless headphones
- Phones: free gift cards and enhanced trade-in with new Galaxy devices
- Smartwatches: up to $80 off Pixel Watch, Galaxy, Garmin, and more
- Tablets: save hundreds on Galaxy Tab, iPad, and Amazon Fire
- Chromebooks: up to $200 off Chromebooks
- TVs: smart TVs as low as $64.99
Top 5 deals — handpicked by our staff
Google Pixel 7 Pro:
$899 $699 at Best Buy
If you head to Best Buy now and grab a Google Pixel 7 Pro, you'll save $200 whether or not you decide to activate the phone today. The retailer will also throw in three free months of YouTube Premium and up to $500 of trade-in credit. Not too shabby for one of the best Android phones on the market.
Price check: Amazon - $699
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Fire TV:
$149.99 $89.99, plus free Echo Pop at Best Buy
If you're in the market for a new smart TV, check out this deal that drops the price of the Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series to just $89.99. Best Buy is even throwing in a free Echo Pop smart speaker (an additional $39.99 value), plus a sweet selection of free streaming services.
Price check: Amazon - $119.99
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Blue):
$149.99 $79.99 at Best Buy
As part of their 3-day anniversary sale, Best Buy is knocking a hefty $70 off the Galaxy Buds Live, sending the price crashing down to a mere $79.99. These earbuds boast some nice 12mm speakers, alongside ANC and great battery life. Keep in mind that this particular discount is only available for the blue variety of the buds.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm (BT): $329.99, with free $50 gift card and replacement band
The Galaxy Watch 6 was officially released this morning, but it seems like Best Buy is extending their preorder deal through the weekend. Order the smartwatch now and you'll get a $50 Best Buy gift card and a replacement fabric band for 100% free. If you're looking to ditch an old device, the retailer is also offering up to $250 of trade-in credit.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB:
$1,199.99 $949.99 at Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might just be the most powerful phone on the market, and now you can order one from Best Buy and save a straight $250, no strings attached. They'll also hook you up with four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited.
Price check: Amazon - $949.99
After years of working as a freelancer, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a deals and commerce writer before being brought into the fold as a staff writer in early 2023. When he's not sharing his thoughts on smartphones, wireless carriers, and streaming services, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.