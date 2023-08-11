Best Buy's anniversary sale is making Amazon look bad — check out our top deals

As you may have noticed, Best Buy is one of my favorite retailers for great tech deals. Not only do they have a massive selection that includes everything from laptops to smartphones and gaming consoles, but Best Buy also regularly launches sitewide sale events that dramatically discount a ton of my favorite tech. Need some proof? Simply direct your attention to Best Buy's 3-Day anniversary sale.

The sitewide sale event began today and is expected to run until Sunday night. With this weekend sale, Best Buy is launching deals on a bunch of notable devices and Android Central favorites, such as the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, a wearable that literally just hit store shelves this morning. The discounts from the anniversary sale may not top Prime Day just yet, but this is like the third sitewide sale that we've seen from Best Buy over the past two months, which means more opportunities for you to save. Keep reading to see all of the best tech deals available right now, personally chosen by yours truly.

Top 5 deals — handpicked by our staff

Google Pixel 7 Pro: $899 $699 at Best Buy If you head to Best Buy now and grab a Google Pixel 7 Pro, you'll save $200 whether or not you decide to activate the phone today. The retailer will also throw in three free months of YouTube Premium and up to $500 of trade-in credit. Not too shabby for one of the best Android phones on the market. Price check: Amazon - $699

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Fire TV: $149.99 $89.99, plus free Echo Pop at Best Buy If you're in the market for a new smart TV, check out this deal that drops the price of the Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series to just $89.99. Best Buy is even throwing in a free Echo Pop smart speaker (an additional $39.99 value), plus a sweet selection of free streaming services. Price check: Amazon - $119.99

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Blue): $149.99 $79.99 at Best Buy As part of their 3-day anniversary sale, Best Buy is knocking a hefty $70 off the Galaxy Buds Live, sending the price crashing down to a mere $79.99. These earbuds boast some nice 12mm speakers, alongside ANC and great battery life. Keep in mind that this particular discount is only available for the blue variety of the buds.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm (BT): $329.99, with free $50 gift card and replacement band The Galaxy Watch 6 was officially released this morning, but it seems like Best Buy is extending their preorder deal through the weekend. Order the smartwatch now and you'll get a $50 Best Buy gift card and a replacement fabric band for 100% free. If you're looking to ditch an old device, the retailer is also offering up to $250 of trade-in credit.