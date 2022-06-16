Google is dropping yet another Android 13 Beta 3 update for Pixel devices

What you need to know

Google is pushing out a new update, version 3.2, to Pixel owners on Android 13 Beta.

Beta 3.2 is a minor update that brings stability improvements and bug fixes.

This is the second update in a little over two weeks since Beta 3 was first released.

Google dropped Android 13 Beta 3 for Pixel users on June 8 2022, to improve the platform's stability. Then two days later, a new version was rolled out labeled 3.1 to fix an Android Beta Feedback app issue. Now, here we are, ten days since that release, only to get another Android 13 Beta version — 3.2.

The new update is rolling out now, and owners of compatible Pixel devices should begin to see a notification for the OTA if the phone was enrolled in the Android 13 Beta program and running version 3.1. The update for my Pixel 6 Pro weighed in at 275MB and gave no information regarding what is included. Looking at the release notes provided by Google, this update aims to squash some bugs.

With Beta 3, the Android team has reached a point of stability for Android 13 where any new APIs for developers are final. This means that apps can be tested on the platform to help ensure that they can perform up to the dev's expectations. Working confidently in the Beta is crucial for those developers who hope to get their apps running in tip-top shape for the best Android phones when Android 13 officially launches in the Fall.

Should you decide to participate in the Beta program on one of the eligible devices, remember that this software isn't final, and there will be bugs. As a participant, you are essentially testing Android 13 for Google. When something goes wrong, be sure to report it using the feedback app.