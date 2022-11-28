A Motorola phone for $35? Is this real life?

Many Cyber Monday phone deals are great because they take hundreds off the already expensive price of most phones, but that still makes most phones a few hundred dollars. So what if you've only got $50 or so to get something that'll cover your basic needs? This Moto G Pure deal at Amazon will get the job done.

For $34.99, the Moto G Pure 32GB is a basic Android smartphone running Android 11 and powered by the Total by Verizon network. Total by Verizon costs only $30 per month and is one of the most economical ways you can have a smartphone plan these days, helping to further sweeten this great deal.

(opens in new tab) Moto G Pure 32GB: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When you just need a basic, pure Android experience, the Moto G Pure will get the job done. With a 6.5-inch display, 13MP camera, 2-day battery life, and Android 11, you won't need to spend much to get things done.

Now, you'll need to think of a few things before jumping in. Considering the phone only costs $50 outright on a normal day of the year, you should set your expectations before buying the phone. While this one will make phone calls, message your friends, and let you browse Facebook or Twitter without problem, don't expect it to do too well while playing games or anything more intense than that.

This is a superb deal on a phone that's designed to cover the basics and nothing more. If you just need a second phone for work, want to get your grandparents a basic smartphone, or don't need to blow your budget on something that just works, the Moto G Pure is a great option.

But what if you've got higher expectations that need to be met? Thankfully, many of Motorola's other budget-friendly options exist, although none of them are quite this budget-friendly, mind you. We've even got a roundup of all the Cyber Monday Motorola deals (opens in new tab) you could hope for.

(opens in new tab) Moto G Power (2021): $249 $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Need 3-day battery life? Then the Moto G Power (2021) is the phone you want! Why aren't we recommending the 2022 version of the Moto G Power, instead? Because that phone is pretty bad and the 2021 model is still quite good, especially for the price. You'll even get some pretty decent cameras on the back that take surprisingly good photos during the day. Couple that with Motorola's usual set of great features and you've got a great deal that's perfect for anyone on a tight budget this year. It's also unlocked and works on all major U.S. networks.

The Moto G Power (2021) continues to be one of our favorite phones to recommend to anyone on a tight budget. It's an unlocked device and works on all major U.S. networks including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

3-day battery life is the best part of the phone, which means you'll never have battery anxiety. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor inside is surprisingly fast for the price and can even play many mobile games without issue. Don't go crazy thinking you'll be playing Fortnite on this phone, but many other great Android games (opens in new tab) should run just fine.

It's got a water-repellent design that'll keep you calm even when it's raining, and Motorola's MyUX makes everyday use a joyful experience.

If you've still got a bit more to spend, we've got just two more recommendations that might be a better fit, both equipped with a fancy stylus that docks in the phone.

(opens in new tab) Moto G Stylus (2021): $299.99 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Just $150 gets you the impressive Moto G Stylus (2021), a phone with 2-day battery life, a 6.8-inch display, 48MP quad-camera system on the back, a built-in stylus, and compatibility with AT&T, Verizon, T Mobile, and Tracfone's 4G LTE networks.