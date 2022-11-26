Motorola has some crazy Black Friday deals on its latest phones

When it comes to Black Friday, it's all about finding good deals and the best value. Motorola is known for having plenty of phones that offer great value, from budget Android phones to high-end models. And when you think the company's pricing couldn't be any more aggressive, Black Friday comes along and proves us wrong.

It's easy to overlook Motorola (I often do) due to the overshadowing presence of smartphone behemoths like Samsung and even the Pixel lineup, but the company has managed to put out some pretty impressive models this year. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) managed to offer surprisingly good performance paired with superb battery life, making it one of the best cheap Android phones to buy this year.

The built-in stylus is also an excellent addition, and the camera setup isn't bad. It's definitely a phone you should consider if you're in the market for an affordable smartphone. At its original $499 price, I thought it was right in the sweet spot for Motorola, but with this discount bringing it down to $399, it's more than a steal.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022): $499 $299 at Best Buy | Amazon If Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is too much, the Moto G Stylus 5G is a great alternative thanks to its built-in stylus pen. It's no flagship, but it offers good performance for more than just the basics, and it even has NFC.

There are some other phones that pleasantly surprised us this year, like the flagship-ish Motorola Edge (2022) with its fast 144Hz OLED display, which takes things up a notch thanks to Motorola's improved software promise.

Since we've been mostly pleased with Motorola's offerings this year, here's a roundup of some of the notable Black Friday deals on phones we think you should consider.

Black Friday deals on Motorola phones

Motorola Edge (2022): $599 $499 at Amazon | Best Buy This phone may not be a flagship, but it sure acts like one, thanks to its high-refresh-rate display, multi-day battery life, and solid performance. Plus, it will receive up to three major OS upgrades, which is something of a first for Motorola.



Moto G 5G (2022): $399 $249 at Amazon | Best Buy The Moto G 5G is a pretty good Android phone that gets that job done if you're looking for something inexpensive. It's got great battery life, decent performance, and tons of storage that you can expand with a memory card.

Motorola Edge+ (2022): $999 $499 at Motorola | Amazon Motorola's 2022 flagship for the U.S. left us less than impressed at its original price, but with a whopping $500 discount, we definitely would not fault you for grabbing one while you can.

Motorola Razr 5G: $1,300 $599 at Motorola | Amazon The Motorola Razr 5G may not be the most recent phone, but its foldable design will still turn heads, and the external display is incredibly useful for checking notifications or taking selfies.

Moto G Power (2022) (Total by Verizon): $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon The Moto G Power is already an incredibly affordable phone, but if you're with Total by Verizon or considering it, then you can get this phone at its cheapest price.