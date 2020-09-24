OnePlus kicked off the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta program for its flagship OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones earlier this month. The company is now rolling out the second open beta build for two of its best Android phones ever, bringing numerous bug fixes, improvements, and some new features.

As per the official changelog, the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update adds a new Canvas feature, which can draw a wireframe picture of a lock screen photo saved on your phone. You can then view it without waking the screen. You can find the feature by heading over to Settings > Customization > Wallpaper > Canvas.

Along with the new Canvas feature, the latest open beta build fixes several issues including failure to wake up Google Assistant, the black screen issue when entering the "Tips & Support" interface, and widgets not responding. OnePlus also claims to have optimized the power consumption of the Smart 5G feature.

Here's the full changelog:

System Optimized some UI display in Settings

Fixed the low probability issue that widgets did not respond

Fixed the failure to wake up Google Assistant in some cases

Fixed the issue that the HD icon on the call log interface was not centered

Fixed the black screen issue when user entered "Tips & Support" interface

Improved the system stability Clock Fixed the issue that numbers disappeared in Timer under some special circumstances Ambient display Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone. You can view it anytime without waking up the screen（Path: Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically） Network Optimize the power consumption of the Smart 5G

Even though the company hasn't confirmed it yet, there is a good chance that the stable OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 8 series will begin rolling out soon after the launch of the OnePlus 8T next month. The OnePlus 8T will be the company's first phone to ship with OxygenOS 11 right out of the box.