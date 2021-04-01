Square Enix and People Can Fly's sci-fi shooter Outriders has released for PS4 and PS5, with a demo still available to download (a pretty lengthy demo, at that). If you've hopped into the newest title, you may have ran into some issues already. While no game is without its faults — especially one that relies on servers — they should be noted all the same so that the developers can get to work on fixing them.

We've compiled a list of major issues that people are experiencing, including any workarounds that people have found so far.

Outriders Known bugs and how to fix them

PS5 and PS4 cross-play disconnects with PC

One of the biggest issues that players are reporting right now are frequent disconnects when trying to cross-play between console and PC. Apparently there was a desynchronization between the PC and console code that resulted in a backend mismatch that would kick players out if they were in a multiplayer game. The studio is aware of the issue and is working on a fix, but unfortunately the patch will not come today and it does not have an ETA on it. Rest assured, though, it is a priority for People Can Fly.

Though this affects cross-play between PS4/PS5 and PC players, you can still play between PlayStation and Xbox just fine. In the meantime, automatic matchmaking between consoles and PC has been turned off.

Game crashes