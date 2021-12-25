Online connection problems on PS5 may not always be the result of the PlayStation Network going down. There are a few steps you can take to solve these troubles on your own if they persist, and it may be as simple as unplugging your router or restarting your console. Here are some tips on how to troubleshoot online connection problems on your PS5.

Troubleshoot through PS5 settings

Go to Settings. Select Network. Select Connection Status. Select Test Internet Connection.

Reconnect to Wi-Fi

Go to Settings. Select Network. Select Settings. Select Set Up Internet Connection.

On the next screen, you'll see a list of registered networks (if you connected one previously) and all Wi-Fi networks it has found in your vicinity. Select your Wi-Fi and try reconnecting.

Use a wired connection

Wired connections are always more reliable than Wi-Fi, and using some of the best Ethernet cables for PS5 could solve your connection problems.

Go to Settings. Select Network. Select Settings. Select Set Up Internet Connection. Scroll down to the bottom and select Set Up Manually. Select Use a LAN Cable. Change the settings you'd like to use on the next screen and select Done.

Power cycle your router

You can make fun of people who say "have you tried turning it off and on again," but the reality is it's a tried and true method that works. If your router isn't connecting properly, you might just need to unplug it for several seconds. Alternatively, there should be a small Reset button located on it which you can press with the tip of a pencil or paperclip.