Even during lockdown times, the holidays are an occasion when we all tend to eat a bit more than we should, and become a little less active and a little less vigilant with our workout routines. What better gadget to pick up to help you get back in shape than a smart sports fitness watch like the Fitbit Versa 2. Thanks to this Black Friday promotion, you can pick up the versatile Fitbit Versa 2 for $50 off. This watch regularly retails for around $180, but now it's down to a low price of $130. Not bad for all you get!

The Fitbit Versa 2 may be over a year old at this point, but it's still our pick as the best fitness tracker that you can buy for the money. It has a low-profile squircle design that is visually appealing, NFC for contactless payments through Fitbit Pay, and onboard music storage through services like Pandora and Deezer. You can also control your Spotify music from the watch, and talk to Amazon's Alexa voice assistant with the touch of a button. Its AMOLED screen is bright and colorful, and it does some of the best step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking in the industry.

There are newer Fitbit smartwatches available like the Versa 3, but the only real things you're missing out on if you go with the Versa 2 are built-in GPS tracking and integration with Google Assistant. If those things don't matter that much to you, or if they don't matter for the additional $70 or more that you'd pay for the Versa 3, then the Versa 2 is still a great buy. Get one for yourself or a loved one and get back on track with your fitness goals this holiday season!