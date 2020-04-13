The original Pixelbook was pretty pricey with its base model starting at $999, but its successor is not only more affordable but includes some much-needed improvements as well. Now, thanks to an exclusive offer at Best Buy, you can save an additional 10% on various configurations of the Google Pixelbook Go when you login with a My Best Buy account and clip the coupon on its product page. If you're not a member already, it's free to join and takes just a minute.

10% Off Google Pixelbook Go This Google Pixelbook Go touch-screen Chromebook features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Sign in with a free My Best Buy account to find the coupon that scores you its best price yet. $764.10 $849.00 $85 off See at Best Buy

The Google Pixelbook Go starts at just $649 featuring an Intel Core M3 processor, though it's worth moving up to the Intel Core i5 option with today's discount active. This model is equipped with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD for quick start-up times which put other operating systems to shame. It also features Intel UHD Graphics 615 as well as a built-in HD webcam and dual front-facing speakers.

Unlike some Chromebooks, this model isn't able to flip into a Tablet mode. However, its 13.3-inch HD display does offer touch screen support for apps and games that you download from the Google Play store. The computer is ultra-thin and lightweight too at just 2.3 pounds, making it a perfect option for on-the-go tasks as well.

Other features of the Pixelbook Go include a backlit keyboard, "Hush Keys" that keep your typing from disturbing anyone around, a Titan C security chip and antivirus software to help protect your data, and automatic updates with all the latest features and security from Google.

For more on the Pixelbook Go, be sure to read our full review which rated the laptop with 4 out of 5 stars late last year. Best Buy offers free shipping on all orders totaling $35 or more, so there's no additional fee to worry about once you reach checkout. At this time, Best Buy is not allowing customers to shop inside its store, though Curbside Pickup is an option at select locations if you have a reason for needing this laptop sooner.