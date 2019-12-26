What you need to know
- OPPO today unveiled the Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro 5G smartphones at an event in China.
- The Reno 3 Pro runs on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 765G chipset and has a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
- On the other hand, Reno 3 is the first phone to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 1000L chipset.
Just eight months after the launch of the first-generation Reno phones, OPPO today unveiled the all-new Reno 3 series at an event held in China. Both the phones offer 5G connectivity and boast impressive hardware specs.
The Reno 3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's 7nm Snapdragon 765G processor and has a large 6.5-inch OLED panel with a hole-punch cutout and 90Hz refresh rate. OPPO claims the panel covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and comes with HDR10+ support as well. On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.
OPPO is offering the Reno 3 Pro in four color options: White, Starry Night Blue, Sunrise, and Black. The phone is slated to go on sale in China starting January 10. While the base version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will carry a price tag of 3,999 yuan ($571), the 12GB/256GB version will be available for 4,499 yuan ($643).
The vanilla Reno 3 has a slightly smaller 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset under the hood. At the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a monochrome sensor, and a depth sensor. Aside from these differences, the Reno 3 is very similar to the Reno 3 Pro. Both phones feature a 32MP selfie camera, 4,025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. As for the software, OPPO's new Reno 3 series phones will ship with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out of the box.
OPPO Reno 3 will be available in the same four color options as the Reno 3 Pro, starting December 31. Consumers in China will have to shell out 3,399 yuan ($485) for the base 8GB RAM/128GB version and 3,699 yuan ($528) for the 12GB RAM version with identical 128GB storage.
