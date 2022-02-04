As revealed by CAD-based renders shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in December, the Find X5 Pro will have a unique camera bump housing three cameras. We can also see a curved display with a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner.

We recently got out first "real-world" look at OPPO's upcoming Find X5 Pro, which is rumored to debut in March to take the fight to the best Android phones on the market. More renders of the flagship phone have now leaked, along with pretty much all its key specs.

According to WinFuture, the OPPO Find X5 Pro will arrive with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Unsurprisingly, the phone will have Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

In the camera department, the OPPO flagship will have a triple-lens Hasselblad system with the same 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor as the Find X3 Pro. It will be joined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide lens and a 13MP Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom.

As can be seen in the renders above, the phone will come equipped with OPPO's recently developed MariSilicon X Imaging NPU. It will also have a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Other specs that have been confirmed by the new leak include a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and wireless charging support. The phone is tipped to ship with Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.

The phone is tipped to debut at MWC 2022, which is set to kick off on February 28. While there's no word on when it will start shipping, the report claims it could be priced around €1,200 (about $1,375) in Europe.