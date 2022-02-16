The OPPO is preparing to unveil its next-generation imaging experience with the launch of the Find X5 series on February 24. The OPPO Find X5 Pro will be headlining the launch, building on last year's impressive Find X3 Pro .

The official image shows that the rear will feature a "futuristic" uniform design that encases the camera hump. OPPO says the Find X5 Pro will sport an ultra-hard "true ceramic" back to reduce fingerprints while remaining cool and smooth to the touch.

As for the camera system, it will be powered by the MariSilicon X imaging chip OPPO announced in December. The company has yet to go into detail about the camera setup, but we know that the imaging chip will enable improved processing and AI capabilities to enhance photos and 4K recording, particularly at night.

OPPO chief product officer, Pete Lau, has also gone on record to highlight the partnership with Hasselblad for the camera system, following a similar collaboration with OnePlus and its best Android phones. So far, rumors have indicated that we'll see a dual 50MP setup for the primary and ultrawide sensor, with a 13MP telephoto camera featuring 5x zoom.

Powering it all will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which we will see in more flagships this year, and it will run a "new ColorOS," likely with Android 12 on board.

You can stream the OPPO Find X5 launch from the company's YouTube account on February 24 at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET. This is notably the day before Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra goes on sale at retail stores.