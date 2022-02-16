What you need to know
- OPPO is launching the Find X5 series on February 24.
- The OPPO Find X Pro will feature a ceramic back and the company's new MariSilicon imaging chip.
- OPPO also touts Qualcomm's latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
The OPPO is preparing to unveil its next-generation imaging experience with the launch of the Find X5 series on February 24. The OPPO Find X5 Pro will be headlining the launch, building on last year's impressive Find X3 Pro.
The official image shows that the rear will feature a "futuristic" uniform design that encases the camera hump. OPPO says the Find X5 Pro will sport an ultra-hard "true ceramic" back to reduce fingerprints while remaining cool and smooth to the touch.
As for the camera system, it will be powered by the MariSilicon X imaging chip OPPO announced in December. The company has yet to go into detail about the camera setup, but we know that the imaging chip will enable improved processing and AI capabilities to enhance photos and 4K recording, particularly at night.
OPPO chief product officer, Pete Lau, has also gone on record to highlight the partnership with Hasselblad for the camera system, following a similar collaboration with OnePlus and its best Android phones. So far, rumors have indicated that we'll see a dual 50MP setup for the primary and ultrawide sensor, with a 13MP telephoto camera featuring 5x zoom.
Powering it all will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which we will see in more flagships this year, and it will run a "new ColorOS," likely with Android 12 on board.
You can stream the OPPO Find X5 launch from the company's YouTube account on February 24 at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET. This is notably the day before Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra goes on sale at retail stores.
Object Eraser on the Galaxy S22 can remove shadows and reflections
Samsung's Object Eraser is getting a big upgrade on the Galaxy S22 family, which ships with One UI 4.1.
These are the best movies on HBO Max right now
HBO Max has a variety of original films and fan-favorite movies streaming now for subscribers, including new releases from WarnerMedia. Here's a full rundown of the best movies on HBO Max this month.
Review: The Motorola Moto Buds-S ANC want to be heard but can't
The Motorola Moto Buds-S ANC were built to take on other options in the $150 price range. In spite of promising possibilities, the results reveal gaps that affect how good the whole package could've been if certain pieces were in place.
Pro stands for protection with these Google Pixel 6 Pro cases
If you're looking for Google Pixel 6 Pro cases, we've rounded up the best of the best for the new phone. Check them out!