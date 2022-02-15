Last year, popular smartphone maker OnePlus teamed up with premium camera brand Hasselblad to bring a superior mobile photography experience to its consumers. Now, OPPO has announced that it has entered a three-year partnership with Hasselblad to "co-develop industry-leading camera technologies" for its flagship Find series phones.

Pete Lau, chief product officer of OPPO, said in a statement:

Following the success of OnePlus and Hasselblad's collaboration in the past year, we are very pleased to see the partnership enter a new stage of development, giving more users around the world a chance to enjoy the legendary Hasselblad mobile imaging experience.

OPPO is hoping that the partnership with Hasselblad will allow it to set a "new benchmark for smartphone color science" and deliver a consistent color performance across all its phones.

The announcement doesn't come as a surprise since recently leaked real-world images of the upcoming OPPO Find X5 Pro had revealed a Hasselblad-branded triple-camera setup. OPPO and OnePlus have also merged their R&D resources to "maximize efficiency," so it isn't surprising that their 2022 flagships will share quite a lot in common.

OPPO has confirmed that the upcoming Find X5 series will be the first to offer the "Hasselblad Camera for Mobile" experience. The Find X series, which will challenge Samsung's best Android phones, is set to be unveiled later this quarter.

Rumors suggest the Find X5 Pro will use the same 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor as its predecessor, along with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom. Other rumored specs of the phone include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging, IP68 water resistance, and a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen.