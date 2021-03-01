Full smartphone leaks are par for the course for many OEMs, and OPPO is no exception as fans await the successor to last year's impressive OPPO Find X2 Pro . The smartphone trio was just leaked in full, a week before the company is set to launch the OPPO Find X3 series . Images from WinFuture show off each of the Find X3 models from each angle and in different color variants, along with a fairly exhaustive list of specs.

The first set of images shows off the OPPO Find X3 Lite, which is the lower-end of the trio. This model features a more "traditional" camera bump on the rear than its siblings, at least one that's in line with fairly recent smartphone launches like last year's LG Wing . It's said to consist of a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front is said to be a flat 6.44" 90Hz display at FHD+ resolution. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 , which powered many of the best cheap Android phones last year.

The OPPO Find X3 Neo is the middle-of-the-road flagship for this year, featuring a curved 6.5" 90Hz FHD+ display. On the back is an upgraded 50MP main camera, 16MP ultrawide, 13MP 5x telephoto, and 2MP macro camera. Keeping the lights on is a 4500mAh battery, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 runs everything under the hood ― the same chip that powered last year's best Android phones . Interestingly, OPPO chose not to go with the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 for this model.

Last and definitely not least, the premium OPPO Find X3 Pro with a curved 6.7" 120Hz QHD+ display. The iPhone 12-esque camera setup will likely consist of two 50MP cameras for the main and ultrawide sensors, along with a 13MP 5x periscope lens and a curious 5MP macro lens that's said to feature a 25x magnification and a light ring. The smartphone will feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and will also feature a 4500mAh battery, with previous leaks suggesting 65W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Each smartphone will likely come equipped with OPPO's new 10-bit color management system for better photos and display calibration. This could rival even the excellent color reproduction of the best Samsung phones, so it'll be interesting to see this in action. OPPO fans have to wait for the official announcement to get more details on what this means for the OPPO Find X3 smartphones but it sounds promising.

OPPO's Awaken Colour live stream is set for March 11th at 11:30 am GMT / 6:30 am ET on the company's YouTube channel.