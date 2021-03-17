OPPO introduced the latest additions to its F series lineup of mid-range Android phones in India last week. The new F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G phones are now available to purchase in the country from Amazon, Flipkart, as well as leading offline retail stores. The F19 Pro+ 5G aims to take on the best Android phones from Xiaomi, Samsung, and OnePlus in the mid-range segment in India.

OPPO's F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G share the same design and are virtually identical in most other areas too. Both phones sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, featuring a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP selfie camera.

In the camera department, the F19 series phones come equipped with a quad-lens camera system with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 4,310mAh battery, which is a bit on the smaller side compared to most other phones in the same price segment. The standard F19 Pro supports 30W fast charging, while the F19 Pro+ offers faster 50W Flash Charging.

The F19 Pro is powered by MediaTek's Helio P95 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The F19 Pro+, on the other hand, runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 800U chip with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both phones run ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

OPPO F19 Pro is priced at ₹21,490 ($296) in India for the 128GB storage version and ₹23,490 for the 256GB storage version. The more impressive F19 Pro+ is available only in a 128GB version for ₹25,990 ($360).