Avengers: Endgame launches in two days, and it's safe to say that no movie has attracted this much hype. OPPO is looking to cash in on that by launching a limited edition variant of the F11 Pro. Dubbed the F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition, the phone was announced for the Malaysian market a week ago, and OPPO has confirmed that the phone will be coming to India.

The product page for the F11 Pro Avengers edition is now live, and the device is slated to make its debut in the country on April 26, the day when Endgame is hitting theaters. The Avengers edition of the device features a blue color gradient and has the Avengers logo at the bottom, and you also get 128GB of internal storage.

It also has accents around the power button, and will be offered in custom packaging that includes a Captain America case and a collector's badge. No word on pricing, but we should know later this week. If you're interested in what the phone has to offer, register your interest from the link below.

See at OPPO India