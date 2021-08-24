OPPO has announced three new magnetic wireless versions of its VOOC fast-charging system, called the MagVOOC series. As its name implies, the magnetic wireless charging solutions offer an alternative to Apple's MagSafe charging technology.

The MagVOOC line-up was demonstrated at an event in China, consisting of an ultra-slim portable charger, a power bank, and a vertical charging stand. The portable magnetic charger notably bears a resemblance to MagSafe, although it has more charging output at 20W than Apple's contender (15W). OPPO says it "adopts a split design making the whole charger thinner."

On the other hand, the MagVOOC charging stand provides more power than the slim version at 40W. It looks similar to OnePlus' Warp Charge 50 Wireless charging stand which can top up the OnePlus 9 Pro in just 43 minutes, except it has a lower charging output.