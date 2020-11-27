Don't let the overabundance of Black Friday deals keep you from making a few smart purchases today. Not every deal is worth buying after all, which is why we here at Android Central are dedicated to sharing only the best offers during the sale.

Black Friday is always a great time of the year to score a discount on a new computer, and that includes Chromebooks. We have an entire guide devoted to the best Chromebook Black Friday deals, though instead of having you searching all over, we can make the decision even easier right now. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is simply the Chromebook you should buy for Black Friday. At its Black Friday price of $169, you'll be saving 15% off its usual $200 cost. This deal places it right in the more affordable range of Chromebooks, though it's also not the cheapest model available today either.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 incorporates many of Chromebook's best features while keeping its price low. Along with the lightning-fast Chrome OS which can boot up within seconds, this Chromebook is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor and equipped with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, two 2W speakers, and a battery that's able to last for up to ten hours with each charge. It also features an 11.6-inch HD LED backlit anti-glare display.

This model is a stellar pick whether you're a student or just someone looking for an affordable computer that's actually worth the money you're spending. Its front-facing 720p HD webcam means you'll be prepared for Zoom meetings or virtual school. Lenovo also says this model will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026, meaning you won't have to worry about it becoming out of date for several years.

If you're looking for a Chromebook that's a bit more powerful than the Lenovo Chromebook 3, be sure to visit our guide to the best Chromebook Black Friday deals.