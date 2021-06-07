After teasing the phone in late May, the company today announced (via an interview with PCMag), the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. Little is known about the phone at ts stage, what we do know is that it offers 5G, that it has a 90Hz smooth display, and that it'll be pretty cheap at $250. The screen will get slightly smaller at 6.49-inches, but it'll be a lot better in quality with a new 1080p display. The display was one of the weakest points of OnePlus's older Nord N100, so it's great to see it being tackled with this new model.

The company also shared a render showing the camera layout. OnePlus will equip the phone with a hole punch front-facing camera and a triple rear camera layout. While the company did not share the precise specs, we can expect it to be the typical 48MP main camera paired with two weaker cameras ranging between 13 MP to 2MP, as is the custom with phones of this price range.

Speaking to PCMag via email, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said:

From the premium and ultra-premium OnePlus 9 series to the OnePlus Nord N200 5G—our newest and most affordable 5G device ever—we're providing more choices and easier access to 5G for our users.

The Nord N200 5G will find a competitor in Samsung's A22 5G. The company announced its own cheapest 5G phone last week, and it'll be coming to the UK around the summer and the U.S. probably around the same time. OnePlus's phone seems well designed to compete with it on pricing, but the company has yet to share more concrete launch dates.

The OnePlus Nord N100 was one of the best cheap Android phones of last year and sold really well at MetroPCs and T-Mobile. The company is likely hoping to keep some of that momentum going as it continues its journey from a niche enthusiast brand to a more mainstream one that can trade blows with a behemoth like Samsung. If only it could update its phones like one too.