OnePlus Watch price just leaked online — and it's surprisingly affordable

The first official render of the OnePlus Watch "leaked" online last week, revealing a round display and a similar design to the OPPO Watch RX. Ahead of its official unveiling tomorrow, leaker Ishan Agarwal has claimed that the OnePlus Watch will be priced at around €150 in Europe.

OnePlus Watch will start at around €150 for the European/EU Market.



Official Renders of Black & Silver versions below.



Do NOT Convert to your own currencies and assume the price! It will be different. #OnePlus9Series #OnePlusWatch pic.twitter.com/j8e1Hi9rno — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 22, 2021

Agarwal suggests the price of the smartwatch will be "different" in other markets, so it isn't possible to predict the OnePlus Watch's price in markets such as India using currency conversion alone. That said, it is quite clear that OnePlus is looking to take on companies like Xiaomi and Amazfit in the budget smartwatch market.

Despite a relatively affordable price tag, the OnePlus Watch will still be packed to the gills with features. Agarwal had previously revealed that the smartwatch will come in a 46mm dial size in Black and Silver color options. It is tipped to feature over 110 workout modes, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, IP68 dust and water resistance, 4GB of built-in storage, as well as an SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen levels. Similar to OnePlus' best Android phones, the OnePlus Watch will also offer Warp Charge support.

While the smartwatch was initially rumored to run Wear OS, OnePlus recently confirmed that the OnePlus Watch will instead have a "smart wear operating system based on RTOS," similar to the best Android smartwatches from Amazfit. The smartwatch will debut at OnePlus' global launch event tomorrow, alongside the OnePlus 9 series.