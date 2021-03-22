OnePlus Watch price just leaked online — and it's surprisingly affordable

What you need to know
- A new leak claims the OnePlus Watch will be priced around €150 in Europe.
- New renders of the smartwatch have also surfaced online.
- The OnePlus Watch is rumored to come with a round AMOLED display, IP68 water resistance, and Warp Charge support.
The first official render of the OnePlus Watch "leaked" online last week, revealing a round display and a similar design to the OPPO Watch RX. Ahead of its official unveiling tomorrow, leaker Ishan Agarwal has claimed that the OnePlus Watch will be priced at around €150 in Europe.
Agarwal suggests the price of the smartwatch will be "different" in other markets, so it isn't possible to predict the OnePlus Watch's price in markets such as India using currency conversion alone. That said, it is quite clear that OnePlus is looking to take on companies like Xiaomi and Amazfit in the budget smartwatch market.
Despite a relatively affordable price tag, the OnePlus Watch will still be packed to the gills with features. Agarwal had previously revealed that the smartwatch will come in a 46mm dial size in Black and Silver color options. It is tipped to feature over 110 workout modes, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, IP68 dust and water resistance, 4GB of built-in storage, as well as an SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen levels. Similar to OnePlus' best Android phones, the OnePlus Watch will also offer Warp Charge support.
While the smartwatch was initially rumored to run Wear OS, OnePlus recently confirmed that the OnePlus Watch will instead have a "smart wear operating system based on RTOS," similar to the best Android smartwatches from Amazfit. The smartwatch will debut at OnePlus' global launch event tomorrow, alongside the OnePlus 9 series.
Review: Samsung's Galaxy A52 is the perfect budget phone for most people
With the Galaxy A52, Samsung is offering a gorgeous AMOLED screen with high refresh rate, upgraded internals that make it much better to use, and cameras that take great photos. Here's why the Galaxy A52 has the potential to be the best-selling Android phone in 2021.
From the Editor's Desk: Merch in Amazon Music is an add-on that makes sense
Amazon Music has added the ability to purchase merchandise from your favorite artist directly from the app. Instead of being a tacky commercial add-on, I actually think it's low-key a pretty great feature.
The OnePlus 9 Pro may be good enough to turn OnePlus into a household name
It seems that making a great product isn't enough when it comes to a fickle phone market. If OnePlus wants to try, now is the time to make a move.
The best replacement bands for your 46mm Galaxy Watch
The strap included with the Galaxy Watch is fine, but these offer much more customization. Not only do these straps offer you the chance to change up the style of your watch, but you also get materials that bring added durability for a strap that can take what you throw at it.