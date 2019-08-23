I've seen some premium or high-end TVs currently available in the market. Some of the TVs might have great quality but in terms of user experience they are not doing very well. And vice versa — I've seen some TVs may have great user experience but they are not very high-end or premium. But for us to do a great TV the definition is — great quality and great user experience. So this is what we want to achieve as the first step.

I've talked to so many TV users and talking about what they expect from a smart TV — they are still thinking about image quality and sound quality as the first and most important feature. So for us, we want to benchmark the image and sound quality against the most premium quality products currently available in the market and then we are going to provide a very great user experience.