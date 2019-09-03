OnePlus TV will come with Dolby Atmos and eight speakers

The OnePlus TV is coming later this month, featuring an optmized Android TV skin and a QLED panel. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed that the TV will offer sound and image quality that's on par with premium manufacturers like Samsung and Sony, and we're starting to see what that will look like.

The Amazon India listing for OnePlus TV is now live, giving us an early look at some of the features. The TV wiill feature a 55-inch 4K QLED panel, but what's also interesting is the fact that it has eight built-in speakers that deliver a 50W output with "punchy bass to fill your living room." That's more than double the sound output of the Mi TV 4X Pro, which has 20W built-in sound. When you factor in the fact that it has eight speakers, that's just over 6W of sound from each unit. Not ideal, but it is better than most TVs in the market today.