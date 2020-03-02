OnePlus sure knows how to drum up some hype around its products. The plucky Chinese upstart has been doing it since the launch of its first smartphone, where it challenged users to smash their current flagship phone to win the OnePlus One. Over the years, it has continued to successfully promote its brand through non-traditional channels by purposely leaking details to create buzz around its latest phones.

Now, the company has begun to branch out into new areas such as the OnePlus TV and whatever the company is teasing for March 3. On February 28 and 29, the OnePlus Twitter accounts for the UK and India both tweeted out glimpses of the new product. Hint, it is not a phone or commercial product.

So, what could it be? If you take a look at the video and photos tweeted out, it doesn't reveal much. All you can see are some glimpses of machinery. Could this have something to do with the manufacturing of future OnePlus devices? Maybe it could have something to do with OnePlus's partnership with McLaren.

The two have previously collaborated to create special editions of OnePlus phones and even a concept phone that was shown off at CES 2020. Could OnePlus be teaming up with McLaren again to provide something for their cars?

This morning Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, tweeted out yet another cryptic hint about the product, "Alright, two hints. Snow and 5G." What this could all add up to is anyone's guess, but we won't have to wait much longer to find out because the big reveal is less than a day away.