OnePlus NordSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

What you need to know

  • OnePlus has quietly added the 'OnePlus Store' app to the Google Play Store.
  • In addition to a seamless shopping experience, the app also provides quick support and diagnostic tools.
  • It will also notify you about special promotions and price drops.

OnePlus has finally launched a mobile app for its online store. You can now download the OnePlus Store app from the Google Play Store. Currently, however, the app is only available in India.

The app description on the Google Play Store reads:

OnePlus Store brings your favourite products at the best prices. Get a seamless shopping experience with quick support and member-only benefits. Download the OnePlus Store app, from Google Play Store & enjoy great online shopping experience.

Oneplus Store AppSource: OnePlus

In addition to making it easier for you to shop for OnePlus products on mobile devices, the OnePlus Store app will also notify you about price drops, limited edition products, new launches, as well as special promotions. Red Cable Club members can earn experience points by shopping on the app and unlock new membership tiers. The app also offers priority support and diagnostic tools that you can use to check the health of your device and optimize its performance.

OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord is undoubtedly the most impressive mid-range Android phone released this year. It offers great performance, excellent battery life with 30W fast charging, clean software, and a 90Hz AMOLED display.

