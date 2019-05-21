The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 launched only a week ago, and you can now install the Android Q beta on them. On May 20, OnePlus took to its forum to announce the availability of the developer preview version of Android Q for the two phones.

It should go without saying that since Android Q is still in beta, the build is unstable and has some bugs in it. This is not suggested for users who expect a rock stable build or performance. OnePlus even included a list of known issues with the build. They include:

Ambient Display is not working

System stability issues

Cannot send SMS when VoLTE is on

Navigation gesture is not working

Recovery mode doesn't work

Some apps may not function as expected when running on this Developer preview release

Issue with MTP that doesn't allow you to copy rollback file from PC to Phone

If you still choose to install the beta, you can head on over to the post on the OnePlus forums for instructions. There is also a guide to rollback the Pie in case you find the software is too unstable for you to use.

Along with the release of Android Q beta, OnePlus also released the source code for the OnePlus 7 Pro. The source for the OnePlus 7 has not yet been released, but it is expected to come soon.

OnePlus has always embraced the developer community and made it easy to unlock its devices. With the release of the kernel source, developers can now dig in and start creating their own ROMs for the device. Don't get too excited just yet though, as it will take some time to develop and test the new ROMs before release.