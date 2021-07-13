The OnePlus Nord 2 could come with a pretty impressive camera upgrade

What you need to know
- The OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to come with a 50MP main camera.
- The sensor will reportedly be the same as the one used for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro ultrawide camera.
- OnePlus is expected to announce the new phone on July 22.
The OnePlus Nord 2 is arriving soon, and more information about the upcoming smartphone continues to trickle out before the full announcement. The latest tidbit suggests that the Nord 2 will come with an impressive camera upgrade that could put it at the top as one of the best cheap Android phones on the market this year.
It's been rumored for some time that the OnePlus Nord 2 will come with a triple camera array, with the main sensor coming in at 50MP. Leaker Ishan Agarwal now suggests that the sensor will be the same Sony IMX766 that's used in the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.
In the OnePlus flagships, this sensor is used for the ultrawide cameras, although the quality of the images is said to rival the best Android phones.
Harish Jonnalagadda says in his review of the OnePlus 9 Pro that the ultrawide camera "is the best you'll find on any phone today. The lens takes the same caliber of photos as the primary 48MP camera, and the resultant shots don't have any barrel distortion."
Daniel Bader seemed impressed with the quality of the IMX766 in his OPPO Find X3 Pro review, which is used in the primary camera. "From challenging outdoor HDR scenes to toddlers moving indoors, the Find X3 Pro managed to take a good photo in almost every situation."
Two shining reviews of the sensor suggest that the Nord 2 could come with impressive camera chops, at least for the primary shooter. Of course, camera hardware doesn't tell the full story when it comes to output, but it's a good starting point.
The phone will also have 8MP and 2MP cameras, most likely ultrawide and depth sensors, respectively. The front will feature a single hole-punch camera at 32MP, which was further corroborated by new renders revealed by Agarwal (via 91mobiles).
There are less than two weeks until the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 on July 22, which is already confirmed to feature a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
