OnePlus' excellent 7T may not be the company's latest and greatest, but currently available at $499 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, all of it paired with a Snapdragon 855, it's definitely quite the steal. Unfortunately, however, the phone is no longer available to the majority of Americans at the moment, as the company has removed the unlocked variant of the phone from its online store.

Instead, only the T-Moble version of the phone seems to be available on the company's online store. The silver lining? Available in both Froster Silver and Glacier Blue at just $499, the phone is $100 off its usual selling price.

It's unclear at the moment whether the change is temporary — perhaps as a result of a stock outage — or a permanent one, and if the T-Mobile variant will be the only model available in the U.S. going forward. We've reached out to OnePlus for a comment and will update the article if we hear back.