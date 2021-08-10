OnePlus teases mysterious dual-screen phone ahead of Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch

What you need to know
- OnePlus teases a folding device ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked.
- The teaser appears to show some sort of dual-screen device instead of a smartphone with a folding display.
- It's unclear whether the teaser is real or if the company plans to launch some sort of smartphone or accessory on August 11.
OnePlus has something up its sleeve. Ahead of Samsung's foldable-focused Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow, OnePlus has taken to its social media to tease some sort of folding device.
At first glance, it appears as if OnePlus could be preparing to launch a foldable to challenge the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but a closer look will show that the device appears to have a gap in the middle. Thus, we're probably looking at two smartphones or at least a dual-screen device.
Assuming the device is real, it doesn't appear to be anything akin to the Microsoft Surface Duo, which has very little space between the two displays. In fact, it looks more like OnePlus' take on LG phones like the LG Velvet, which launched with a separate dual-screen accessory. That could point to an accessory launch instead of a full-on dual-screen smartphone, but we'll have to wait and see at tomorrow's launch.
Of course, the other option is that it's just a joke to tease Samsung and take some of the attention away from its foldable launch. The phone shows a galaxy-themed background, and the OnePlus "launch" is set for August 11 at 10 a.m. ET, the same time as Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. We'll have to keep one eye out for whatever OnePlus has cooked up while we tune in to watch Samsung introduce the successors to the best foldable phones.
