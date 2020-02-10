I asked OnePlus executives countless times about wireless charging and power banks, but the response has always been along the lines of, "We'll do it only if it's as fast as our wired charging standard." It looks like OnePlus finally figured out how to bring fast charging to either medium, because if a recent tweet by Carl Pei is any indication, we'll see a OnePlus-branded power bank this year.

RT if you'd like a fast charging power bank ⚡⚡⚡ — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 10, 2020

The OnePlus 8 hype train is starting to build steam, and Carl is firmly in the driver's seat, stoking the flames. The exec is known to tease details of upcoming features and products, and the tweet above all but confirms that we'll see a OnePlus power bank this year. Just to be on the safe side, you may want to retweet Carl.

As for the design of the power bank, OnePlus will want to look at its sister company Realme's 10000mAh red power bank for some inspiration. The red hue ties in seamlessly with OnePlus' design aesthetic, and considering that OnePlus already bundles red charging cables with every phone, it's the perfect color for its first power bank.

OnePlus may even launch the power bank alongside the OnePlus 8, and the little we know of that phone suggests it will have wireless charging. We should hear more about the phone and any related accessories in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.