OnePlus teamed up with Google in September 2018 to release Crackables, a limited-time crypto-puzzle game. Due to popular demand, OnePlus today announced Crackables 2.0, which, like the original game, uses "digital puzzles as the core of the experience."

Kyle Kiang, Chief Marketing Officer at OnePlus, said in a statement:

OnePlus is committed to creating the best mobile experiences for our community and beyond. After watching over half a million community members globally come together to play in the original Crackables, we're excited to launch the next level version of this mentally stimulated challenge to entertain gamers and puzzle enthusiasts everywhere.

The game will be available for free via mobile gameplay from April 14, the same day when the company will be taking the wraps off the OnePlus 8 series. The starting levels of the game will be pitched on the easy side, allowing everyone to participate and enjoy the game. Players will then have to travel through "gates" to advance to higher levels, some of which will be community-oriented.

OnePlus says the first ten players to crack the last puzzle will get to compete for the opportunity to win $10,000 and an additional $10,000 that they will be able to donate to a charity supporting people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. While gameplay is set to conclude on April 30, the grand finale tournament will be live-streamed on May 7. To register for the game, head over to the dedicated Crackables page on the OnePlus website.

Crackables 1.0 secured a total of 580,000 players, thanks to strong word-of-mouth and rave user reviews.