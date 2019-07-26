One trait that hasn't changed about OnePlus in the last five years is the fact that it likes to engage with its community. While the Chinese manufacturer is now a mainstream player, it still sees community to be at the crux of everything it does. Over the years, OnePlus has rolled out several events in India to connect with its userbase, and the latest is a music festival.

The OnePlus Music Festival is a "multi-genre musical extravaganza" that is slated for the month of November in Mumbai. The festival will feature a host of international as well as local artists, and OnePlus says it is the ideal event for its community members and music enthusiasts to "come together on a different platform to see their favourite acts and discover new music."