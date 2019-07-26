What you need to know
- OnePlus is kicking off its first music festival in India later this year.
- The OnePlus Music Festival is slated for the month of November, and will take place in Mumbai.
- It will feature a mix of international as well as local artists.
One trait that hasn't changed about OnePlus in the last five years is the fact that it likes to engage with its community. While the Chinese manufacturer is now a mainstream player, it still sees community to be at the crux of everything it does. Over the years, OnePlus has rolled out several events in India to connect with its userbase, and the latest is a music festival.
The OnePlus Music Festival is a "multi-genre musical extravaganza" that is slated for the month of November in Mumbai. The festival will feature a host of international as well as local artists, and OnePlus says it is the ideal event for its community members and music enthusiasts to "come together on a different platform to see their favourite acts and discover new music."
From Vikas Agarwal, OnePlus India's general manager:
At OnePlus, we are constantly looking for new ways to engage with our community and create different experiences for them. Our community like our product has always at the heart of everything we do, and with this new venture, we hope to provide them with a new platform to interact with each other and with the brand on a unique new level.
Sounds like one heck of a party. The dedicated microsite is light on details, but OnePlus says it will offer more information around artists and ticket sales shortly.