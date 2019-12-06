What you need to know
- OnePlus last month started a staged rollout of Android 10 to the OnePlus 6 and 6T.
- Unfortunately, it soon discovered there were issues with the software and halted the updates.
- The company has now started updating phones to the latest Android version again.
OnePlus' rollout of OxygenOS 10 — built on top of Android 10 — to last year's flagships was unfortunately cut short last month, thanks to buggy software. The company seems to have worked out the kinks in its operating system now and is actively rolling out OxygenOS 10.0.1 to the phones.
Global Product Operations Manager, Manu J. announced the update on the company's forums yesterday, with the following changelog:
- Changelog
- System
- Updated system to Android 10
- Brand new UI for Android 10
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.10
- Fixed the fingerprint identification issue
- Fixed the animation lag for fingerprint unlock
- Fixed the automatic reboot issue after upgrade
- Camera
- Improved the performance and fixed known issues
- Wifi Connectivity
- Fixed the 5Ghz WiFi connection
He noted that the new build will be rolling out to OnePlus 6 and 6T devices in a gradual manner, so if you haven't received the update on your phone yet, don't worry. He also cautioned users that the selection of devices in the rollout is completely random, and therefore using a VPN to change your location will not yield any fruit if you're looking to get your hands on the new build as soon as possible.
Notably, the company has fixed the fingerprint issues that were plaguing the previous build. Also, you'll get the October 2019 security patch with the update — that's still two months old, though, so OnePlus clearly has room for improvement in this regard. Besides these quibbles, the update, whenever you receive it, should be quite the upgrade for your phone, and bring with it all of Google's newest contraptions, such as a system-wide dark mode, better privacy, and more.
5G flagship
OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition
An excellent flagship choice for enthusiasts.
One of two 5G-enabled phones on T-Mobile's network, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren edition is one of the best phones you can buy right now. It's got great cameras, a top-of-the-line processor, and won't break the bank compared to other 5G phones.
