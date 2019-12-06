OnePlus' rollout of OxygenOS 10 — built on top of Android 10 — to last year's flagships was unfortunately cut short last month, thanks to buggy software. The company seems to have worked out the kinks in its operating system now and is actively rolling out OxygenOS 10.0.1 to the phones.

Global Product Operations Manager, Manu J. announced the update on the company's forums yesterday, with the following changelog:

Changelog

System

Updated system to Android 10

Brand new UI for Android 10

Updated Android security patch to 2019.10

Fixed the fingerprint identification issue

Fixed the animation lag for fingerprint unlock

Fixed the automatic reboot issue after upgrade

Camera

Improved the performance and fixed known issues

Wifi Connectivity

Fixed the 5Ghz WiFi connection

He noted that the new build will be rolling out to OnePlus 6 and 6T devices in a gradual manner, so if you haven't received the update on your phone yet, don't worry. He also cautioned users that the selection of devices in the rollout is completely random, and therefore using a VPN to change your location will not yield any fruit if you're looking to get your hands on the new build as soon as possible.

Notably, the company has fixed the fingerprint issues that were plaguing the previous build. Also, you'll get the October 2019 security patch with the update — that's still two months old, though, so OnePlus clearly has room for improvement in this regard. Besides these quibbles, the update, whenever you receive it, should be quite the upgrade for your phone, and bring with it all of Google's newest contraptions, such as a system-wide dark mode, better privacy, and more.