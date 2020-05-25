What you need to know
- OnePlus' first truly wireless earbuds will apparently be called the OnePlus Buds.
- They are expected to feature an AirPods-inspired design.
- The earbuds are tipped to launch in July.
OnePlus launched its third pair of wireless earbuds alongside the OnePlus 8 series smartphones last month, called the OnePlus Wireless Z. However, just like the previous generation wireless earbuds from OnePlus, the OnePlus Wireless Z are not truly wireless. According to a new tweet from leaker Max J, the company's first truly wireless earbuds will be unveiled in July.
May 23, 2020
The leaker claims the earbuds will be called the OnePlus Buds and feature a design that looks to be "inspired" by Apple's AirPods. While the design of the charging case appears to be slightly different, the earbuds themselves seem to be quite similar to OPPO's AirPods clone, the Enco Free. Since OnePlus and OPPO are sister companies, it is possible that the OnePlus Buds will be similar to the OPPO Enco Free. However, the image embedded in the tweet above is only an illustration and doesn't represent the final design of the OnePlus Buds.
The OnePlus Buds will probably debut alongside the mid-range OnePlus Z smartphone, which is also tipped to launch in July. It is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 765 chipset, just like the upcoming Google Pixel 5.
