OnePlus had announced its plans of launching the first OnePlus Music Festival last month. The company today announced registrations for early access to ticket sales are now live. Signing up for early access will ensure you are among the first people to be notified as soon as ticket sales begin.

While the company hasn't revealed the artist lineup for the upcoming music festival yet, the lineup will drop soon. The lineup is expected to include both local as well as international artists. Ticket prices haven't been revealed either. However, OnePlus has said that it will reveal some "exciting information" related to the music festival in the coming weeks.

The only piece of information the company revealed today is that the OnePlus Music Festival will begin on November 16 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai. If you are interested in attending the music festival, you can now head over to the Insider.in website to sign up for early access.

While OnePlus is known for holding community events at regular intervals for its fans, this is the first time that it is holding a music festival. According to OnePlus, the upcoming music festival will "merge the energy of music and the power of technology."