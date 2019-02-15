Google Duo has proven time and time again to be one of the best video chat apps that you can get for Android, and if you're a OnePlus user, accessing Duo will soon be easier than ever before.

In a recent blog post on the OnePlus forums, it was announced that Duo will soon be integrated directly into OxygenOS as part of future software updates — making it a native function of OnePlus phones rather than a standalone application.

Per the blog post: