Google Duo has proven time and time again to be one of the best video chat apps that you can get for Android, and if you're a OnePlus user, accessing Duo will soon be easier than ever before.
In a recent blog post on the OnePlus forums, it was announced that Duo will soon be integrated directly into OxygenOS as part of future software updates — making it a native function of OnePlus phones rather than a standalone application.
Per the blog post:
Earlier in 2018, we conducted a research study with OnePlus users in India on video calling capability. Here, Google Duo ranked the highest in terms of call quality. Following this, we're now introducing Google Duo as a native function for video calls on our devices and are providing enhanced video calling quality for all OnePlus users.
Once Duo is integrated into OxygenOS, it'll be baked into call logs, the dial pad, and OnePlus's Messaging and Contacts apps.
Google Duo integration will be available for the OnePlus 6T as part of OxygenOS 9.0.12 and for the 6, 5T, and 5 with OxygenOS 9.0.4. The OnePlus 3T and 3 will receive the update as well, but OnePlus notes Duo will hit the two phones "eventually" as part of the incoming Pie update.
