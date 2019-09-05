Over the years, OnePlus has gotten really good at teasing information ahead of a product launch, and it's doing the same for the OnePlus TV. But unlike a phone, there isn't that much to tease when it comes to a TV, so in an inspired move, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has served up a first look at the remote.

The remote is near-identical to the one bundled with Apple TV, with just five buttons joined by a trackpad up top. One of those buttons is for invoking Google Assistant, and the button with the OnePlus logo is likely for the smart hub dashboard that OnePlus is baking into Android TV.

There's also what looks like a USB-C port at the bottom, presumably for connecting a pair of earbuds and charging the remote. The TV is launching sometime later this month, so we will inevitably see more teasers ahead of the launch. Who's ready to see the back panel next week?