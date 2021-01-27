OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei wants to connect everything with 'Nothing'

In October last year, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei left the company to go independent and start a new venture. Three months later, Pei today formally announced his new venture, a new "consumer technology company" called Nothing.

Carl Pei, CEO and founder of Nothing, said in a statement:

It's been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change. Nothing's mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing.

Unfortunately, Pei has revealed nothing about the products his new company will be making. The company has only confirmed that its first smart devices will arrive in the first half of this year. We can also confirm that Nothing is currently hiring in India, so it is likely that at least some of the company's first smart products will be launched in the country.

We rethought everything and came up with #Nothing. pic.twitter.com/VSz905Kgug — Nothing (@nothingtech) January 27, 2021

Speaking to The Verge, Carl Pei said that Nothing is a completely independent brand and will not relabel products from other brands. While it was being speculated that Pei's new company will be launching a music subscription service, Pei made it clear that Nothing "plans to make most of its money by selling hardware rather than software subscriptions, at least initially." When asked if headphones would be among the Nothing's first products, Pei declined to answer.