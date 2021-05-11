OnePlus recently announced a "OneLab" team to create innovative solutions to help solve user problems. The OneLab team has now rolled out its first app, dubbed Clipt.

The app makes it extremely easy to copy and paste text, photos, and files across multiple devices. Once you install the app on your phone and the Chrome extension on your PC or Mac, a link is created between the devices to connect your clipboard. As a result, you will no longer have to use a messaging app or a cloud service to get something from your Android phone to your PC or Mac. There's also no limit on the number of devices that you can connect using Clipt.