What you need to know
- Clipt is the first app from the OneLab team.
- It lets you copy and paste content across multiple devices — including phones, tablets, and PCs.
- The app is currently available only for Android devices, but OnePlus is working on an iOS version as well.
OnePlus recently announced a "OneLab" team to create innovative solutions to help solve user problems. The OneLab team has now rolled out its first app, dubbed Clipt.
The app makes it extremely easy to copy and paste text, photos, and files across multiple devices. Once you install the app on your phone and the Chrome extension on your PC or Mac, a link is created between the devices to connect your clipboard. As a result, you will no longer have to use a messaging app or a cloud service to get something from your Android phone to your PC or Mac. There's also no limit on the number of devices that you can connect using Clipt.
OnePlus says the app is safe and secure, as it uses your Google Drive to transfer the data between multiple devices. The last ten items in your clipboard are available to you in both the app and the extension. The OneLab team also notes that Clipt can only download the files it creates as it's siloed.
Clipt is now available to download from the Google Play Store for the best Android phones and as a Chrome extension for Windows and Mac devices. OnePlus is also working on an iOS version of Clipt, which is expected to be released sometime in the coming weeks.
