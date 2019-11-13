OnePlus smartphone owners in the U.S. and Canada will soon be able to easily submit service requests and track the status of repairs from the OnePlus Care app. In a post on the official OnePlus Community forums (via 9to5Google), Tom Bruno, Service Strategy and Operations lead at OnePlus has revealed that the app will soon be available for users in North America.

The OnePlus Care app, which was first introduced for users in India, will allow you to submit service requests and track the repair status of your OnePlus smartphone. OnePlus says that its team is currently "working hard to bring the OnePlus care application to the North American region" and expects it to be launched by the end of November.

What is unclear at this point, however, is if OnePlus is planning to launch the OnePlus Care Programme in North America alongside the Care app. The OnePlus Care program was announced in India last month and offers several benefits such as free 1-year extended warranty, 50% off on battery replacement, as well as an upgrade plan that guarantees competitive trade-in value when users trade in their old OnePlus device for a new one. In the future, OnePlus plans to offer a few more attractive benefits under its Care program.