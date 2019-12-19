OnePlus suffered its second data breach in two years last month. Even though it did not reveal exactly how many users were affected, the company did say that order information of some of its customers was accessed by an unauthorized party. With an aim to boost the security of its systems, OnePlus today announced a new bug bounty program that is open to security experts from around the world.

OnePlus truly values the privacy of all information our customers entrust to us. The two projects demonstrate OnePlus' commitment to protect our users' data through more secure systems and data lifecycles.

The new bounty program, called "OnePlus Security Response Center" will reward academics and security professionals who can discover and disclose potential threats to the company's systems. The vulnerability reports can be submitted on the OnePlus website, Community forums, and apps. Once the reports are reviewed by the company's technical experts, security researchers will be paid between $50 to $7,000, depending on how big the discovered threat is.

Along with the bug bounty program, OnePlus has also announced that it is partnering with hacker-powered security platform HackerOne. The partnership will allow the company to uncover potential threats to its systems before they can be exploited by "external actors."

The collaboration with HackerOne is starting as a pilot program, wherein select security researchers will be invited to test out OnePlus' systems against potential threats. OnePlus says a public version of the program will be launched next year.