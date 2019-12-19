What you need to know
- OnePlus has launched a new bug bounty program that will pay up to $7,000 to security professionals who can discover and report potential threats to the company's systems.
- Researchers can report any potential threats that they discover on the company's official website.
- Along with the bounty program, OnePlus has also joined hands with HackerOne to discover security vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.
OnePlus suffered its second data breach in two years last month. Even though it did not reveal exactly how many users were affected, the company did say that order information of some of its customers was accessed by an unauthorized party. With an aim to boost the security of its systems, OnePlus today announced a new bug bounty program that is open to security experts from around the world.
Pete Lau, CEO and founder of OnePlus, said in a statement:
OnePlus truly values the privacy of all information our customers entrust to us. The two projects demonstrate OnePlus' commitment to protect our users' data through more secure systems and data lifecycles.
The new bounty program, called "OnePlus Security Response Center" will reward academics and security professionals who can discover and disclose potential threats to the company's systems. The vulnerability reports can be submitted on the OnePlus website, Community forums, and apps. Once the reports are reviewed by the company's technical experts, security researchers will be paid between $50 to $7,000, depending on how big the discovered threat is.
Along with the bug bounty program, OnePlus has also announced that it is partnering with hacker-powered security platform HackerOne. The partnership will allow the company to uncover potential threats to its systems before they can be exploited by "external actors."
The collaboration with HackerOne is starting as a pilot program, wherein select security researchers will be invited to test out OnePlus' systems against potential threats. OnePlus says a public version of the program will be launched next year.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
It's almost 2020 — how's your Galaxy S10 battery life holding up?
It's been almost a year since the Galaxy S10 was released. How's its battery life holding up for you?
Galaxy Fold 2 live images show off hole-punch display, dual rear cameras
Purported live images showing the rumored Samsung clamshell foldable have surfaced on Weibo.
Here's your first look at the upcoming Huawei P40 and P40 Pro
The first Huawei P40 and P40 Pro renders reveal a design that looks fairly similar to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S11.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2019
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!